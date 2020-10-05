MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MEDNAX by 9,979.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 275,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 105.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 137,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 702.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 47,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

