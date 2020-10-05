Morgan Stanley Lowers FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th.

OTCMKTS FLIDY opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $2.86.

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

