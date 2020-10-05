Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DASTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systemes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dassault Systemes in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dassault Systemes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.00.

DASTY opened at $185.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.77. Dassault Systemes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

