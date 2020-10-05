Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$34.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$35.00.

MSI stock opened at C$28.08 on Thursday. Morneau Shepell has a 52 week low of C$24.42 and a 52 week high of C$35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.24.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$246.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$249.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morneau Shepell news, Senior Officer Stephen Liptrap bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$29.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,218.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$511,315.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

