Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COOP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Mr. Cooper Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

COOP opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $24.06.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. No Street GP LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 515,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10,935.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 154,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

