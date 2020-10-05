Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COOP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Mr. Cooper Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.
COOP opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $24.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. No Street GP LP raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 52.3% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 515,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10,935.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 154,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
