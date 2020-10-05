MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$32.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$33.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $831.85 million and a PE ratio of -22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$64.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.31.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.54 per share, with a total value of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

