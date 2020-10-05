Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.43.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $286,704.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 32.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 99.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 37.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 537,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 173,512 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

