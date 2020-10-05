Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) vs. Advanced Deposition Technologies (NYSE:ADTC) Critical Analysis

Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) and Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Mueller Water Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A Mueller Water Products 8.85% 14.01% 6.34%

86.5% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Advanced Deposition Technologies and Mueller Water Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Mueller Water Products 0 5 5 0 2.50

Mueller Water Products has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.81%. Given Mueller Water Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Deposition Technologies has a beta of 6.46, indicating that its stock price is 546% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Mueller Water Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mueller Water Products $968.00 million 1.74 $63.80 million $0.61 17.51

Mueller Water Products has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Deposition Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. It sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers comprising municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering, water leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products, systems, and services directly to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

