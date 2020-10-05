MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

MYRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $40.10. The stock had a trading volume of 71,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $670.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.83. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $197,620.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,816,446.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

