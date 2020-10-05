Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBRV. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.54 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.24.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.02% and a negative net margin of 932.58%. Research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 110,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.