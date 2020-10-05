NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Raised to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.46 on Thursday. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 million and a PE ratio of -23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

