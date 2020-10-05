Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCX. Piper Sandler downgraded OncoCyte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Chardan Capital downgraded OncoCyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.83.

OCX opened at $1.38 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

In related news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,642.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $73,850 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 99.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at about $628,000.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

