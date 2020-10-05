NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Head-To-Head Review

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunt Companies Finance Trust $39.06 million 1.81 $6.25 million $0.32 8.88

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Hunt Companies Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A Hunt Companies Finance Trust 19.12% 7.23% 1.22%

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust pays out 106.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hunt Companies Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hunt Companies Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hunt Companies Finance Trust beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Company Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing multi-family and other commercial real estate loans. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

