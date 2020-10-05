NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVZMY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $494.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

