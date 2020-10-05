Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Oasis Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million.

OAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

NYSE OAS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.18. 1,575,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,779,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $54.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, COO Taylor L. Reid sold 279,316 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $58,656.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,192,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,439.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 383,111 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $84,284.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,012.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 986,835 shares of company stock valued at $217,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 165,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 98,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 464.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146,866 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

