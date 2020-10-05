OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from $3.80 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of OceanaGold from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.32.

OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.53 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

