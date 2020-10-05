OceanaGold’s (OGC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered OceanaGold from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.84 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

