OceanaGold’s (OGC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered OceanaGold from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th.
Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.03 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.