Olin (NYSE:OLN) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.72.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. Olin has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $96,779.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth $174,467,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Olin by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,186,000 after buying an additional 950,507 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 10.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,827,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 557,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,643,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,373,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.