Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE OEC opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $773.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,807.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 34.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,332,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 601,251 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.9% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,006,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 676,931 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $14,034,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

