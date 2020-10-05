Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Parkland Fuel and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$34.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26. Parkland Fuel has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland Fuel will post 1.5399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,568,416.95.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

