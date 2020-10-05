Paxos Standard Price Tops $1.00 (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.71 million and approximately $201.21 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, BW.com, ABCC and CoinBene. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, TOKOK, Bitrue, BitMax, OKCoin, SouthXchange, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coinall, WazirX, KuCoin, OKEx, ABCC, Coinbit, Binance, ZB.COM, MXC, BitMart, C2CX, Bit-Z, Hotbit, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BW.com, CoinPlace, DDEX, Iquant, BigONE, CoinBene, CoinEx, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Gate.io, FCoin, DigiFinex, Crex24 and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

