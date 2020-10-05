Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Union Gaming Research

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective lifted by Union Gaming Research from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,825,000 after buying an additional 1,418,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,681,000 after buying an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 62,171 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 196,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

