Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.
Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
