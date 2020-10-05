Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.