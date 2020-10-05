Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFGC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.