Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFGC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.90.
Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
