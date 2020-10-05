Perlin 24-Hour Volume Tops $883,483.00 (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. Perlin has a total market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $883,483.00 worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Perlin token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00265422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00038661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00089062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.77 or 0.01509600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00163809 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

