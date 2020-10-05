PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.97.

PTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 110.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 96.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTR stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $29.44. 141,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,729. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 332.08 and a beta of 0.87. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $53.55.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $59.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.2636 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

