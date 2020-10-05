Pi Financial Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Pi Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$14.30 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WDO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.37.

TSE WDO opened at C$12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$5.85 and a one year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$54.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,251.25.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

