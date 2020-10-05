Pi Financial Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Pi Financial reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$14.30 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WDO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.37.
TSE WDO opened at C$12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$5.85 and a one year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17.
In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total transaction of C$368,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,251.25.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.