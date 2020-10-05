Piper Sandler Cuts Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Price Target to $14.00

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PROV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

PROV stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial by 37.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

