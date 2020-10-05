Piper Sandler Trims Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Target Price to $22.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $25.50 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Washington Federal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 49.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,103,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,565,000 after buying an additional 1,030,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 384,113 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $8,812,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2,168.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 268,842 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 27.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

