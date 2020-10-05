Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $8,679,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $206,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $37,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

