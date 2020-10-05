PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.42). PlayAGS posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.13). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Shares of AGS stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.57. 287,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.66. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 944,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 535,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 788.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 279,562 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $906,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 232.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 324,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 226,942 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

