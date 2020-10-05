Polis Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. Polis has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $2,105.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00052004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

