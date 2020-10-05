Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTX) is one of 163 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Poseida Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -1.23 Poseida Therapeutics Competitors $661.51 million $117.32 million -5.04

Poseida Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Poseida Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Poseida Therapeutics Competitors -3,865.74% -95.75% -41.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Poseida Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Poseida Therapeutics Competitors 1520 4564 9084 409 2.54

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 176.79%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 27.59%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Further, it offers gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases, including Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and genetic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

