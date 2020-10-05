PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRDSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PRADA S P A/ADR from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PRADA S P A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. 15,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,696. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. PRADA S P A/ADR has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $8.63.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

