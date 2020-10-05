PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get PREMIER FOODS P/ADR alerts:

Shares of PRRFY stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

There is no company description available for Premier Foods PLC.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.