Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) vs. Liquidity Services (OTCMKTS:LQDT) Financial Contrast

Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services -6.92% -7.13% -4.27%

Volatility & Risk

Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prism Technologies Group and Liquidity Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services $226.52 million 1.16 -$19.26 million ($0.22) -35.18

Prism Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidity Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prism Technologies Group and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Prism Technologies Group.

Summary

Prism Technologies Group beats Liquidity Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prism Technologies Group Company Profile

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

