Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PUMP. Cowen upgraded shares of Propetro to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Propetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Get Propetro alerts:

Propetro stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78. Propetro has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Propetro had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Propetro will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.