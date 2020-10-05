Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTG. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 766,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,752 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 8.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,365,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. 8,082,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

