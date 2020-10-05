Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. Qorvo posted sales of $806.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.35.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,580.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,372. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

