Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RJF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $74.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 40.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Raymond James by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,613,000 after purchasing an additional 708,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 75.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,877,000 after purchasing an additional 318,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $15,732,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $13,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.