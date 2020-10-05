Reviewing Endurance Explorations Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) & Lithium Americas (OTCMKTS:LAC)

Endurance Explorations Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. 76.3% of Endurance Explorations Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Endurance Explorations Group and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance Explorations Group N/A N/A N/A Lithium Americas N/A -20.03% -10.07%

Volatility & Risk

Endurance Explorations Group has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Endurance Explorations Group and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance Explorations Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 54.41%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Endurance Explorations Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endurance Explorations Group and Lithium Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance Explorations Group N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 308.90 $51.67 million ($0.22) -74.77

Lithium Americas has higher revenue and earnings than Endurance Explorations Group.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Endurance Explorations Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endurance Explorations Group

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

