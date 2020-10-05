Reviewing Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) and inTEST (OTCMKTS:INTT)

Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) and inTEST (NYSE:INTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Reliability and inTEST, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliability 0 0 0 0 N/A inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reliability and inTEST’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliability $38.44 million 0.55 $190,000.00 N/A N/A inTEST $60.66 million 0.78 $2.32 million $0.34 13.29

inTEST has higher revenue and earnings than Reliability.

Profitability

This table compares Reliability and inTEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliability N/A -58.92% -8.92% inTEST 0.75% 3.68% 2.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.1% of inTEST shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Reliability shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of inTEST shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Reliability has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, inTEST has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

inTEST beats Reliability on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reliability Company Profile

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits. Reliability Incorporated was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; ThermoChambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid to enable customers to maintain desired thermal conditions within their tool or process; and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems for annealing, bonding, brazing, curing, forging, heat treating, melting, shrink-fitting, soldering, and testing. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

