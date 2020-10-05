RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $304.96.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $275.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.48. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,033 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.95, for a total value of $585,402.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,892,550.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total transaction of $285,443.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares in the company, valued at $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,599 shares of company stock worth $39,280,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

