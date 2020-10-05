RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.61.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

