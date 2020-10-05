Robert W. Baird Lowers General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $149.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $167.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GD. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $140.49 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,543 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.