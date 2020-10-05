Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.82.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROOT. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Roots from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Roots from C$1.50 to C$1.76 in a report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Roots alerts:

ROOT remained flat at $C$1.39 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,731. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.13. Roots has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.