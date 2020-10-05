Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Ryanair from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $81.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 549,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,486,000. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 171,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

