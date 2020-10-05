Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock.
SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of SNOW stock opened at $227.10 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.
