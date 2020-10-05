SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SBGSY. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.