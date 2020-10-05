Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sculptor Capital Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $631.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. The business had revenue of $97.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,868 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $34,157.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

